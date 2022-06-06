Proud Boys were convinced if they stopped the Electoral College count they could stop the election certification

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was indicted Monday for seditious conspiracy, but one of the key components of the indictment documents revealed that the Proud Boys militia was convinced that if they could stop the Electoral College count on Jan. 6 then the 2020 election would be nullified.

"At 7:39 p.m., PERSON-1 sent two text messages to TARRIO that read, 'Brother, You know we made this happen[,]' and 'I'm so proud of my country today.' TARRIO responded, 'I know.' At 7:44 p.m., the conversation continued with PERSON-1 texting, '1776 motherf*ckers.' Tarrio responded, 'The Winter Palace.' Person-1 texted, 'Dude. Did we just influence history?' Tarrio responded, 'Let's first see how this plays out.' Person-1 stated, 'they HAVE to certify today! Or it's invalid.' These messages were exchanged before the Senate returned to its chamber at approximately 8:00 p.m. to resume certifying the Electoral college vote."

The Washington Post's shocking report explained that he and his team, four of whom have also been indicted, led the crowd to the Capitol and through the barricades to trash the building.

"At the same time the deepening criminal investigation has exposed hints of coordination among groups, even as the FBI and Justice Department are expanding their probe into the ranks of former president Donald Trump’s political orbit," said the report.



