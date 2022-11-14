FBI had informants inside Proud Boys in the months surrounding Jan 6: report

According to a new report from The New York Times, the FBI had at least eight informants inside the far-right group Proud Boys in the months leading up to and after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The revelations are causing some to wonder how much information the agency was able to obtain about the group's involvement in the riot.
Court filings by defense lawyers for five members of the Proud Boys say that some of the information the informants provided to the government was favorable to their efforts to defend their clients against sedition charges and was improperly withheld by prosecutors until recently.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Terrible mistake': Ivanka Trump raises eyebrows after cropping Kimberly Guilfoyle out of wedding photo
"In a sealed filing quoted by the defense, prosecutors argued that hundreds of pages of documents related to the F.B.I. informants were neither 'suppressed' by the government nor directly relevant to the case of the Proud Boys facing sedition charges: Enrique Tarrio, the group’s former leader; Joseph Biggs; Ethan Nordean; Zachary Rehl; and Dominic Pezzola," The Times' report stated. "Because all of the material remains under a highly restrictive protective order, it is not possible to know what the informants told the government about the Proud Boys’ role in the Capitol attack or how that information might affect the outcome of the trial."
Read the full report over at The New York Times.