Proud Boys ally posts purported letter from jailed leader who whines about 'soy-based' prison food making him 'weak'

An ally of Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs has posted a letter that he purportedly sent from jail in which he complained about being fed "soy-based" food that he claimed was "weakening" his body.

Biggs, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots, purportedly sent the letter to right-winger Darrin McBreen, who claimed on Facebook that Biggs was being treated like he lives in "a third-world country."

Biggs begins his letter by complaining about how his physical condition has grown worse because he's not allowed to exercise.

"Today is my 3 month anniversary being locked up," he wrote. "Not allowed to work out. My body feels as of it's aged so much. Can hardly move."

He then complained about the diet he's receiving in prison.

"The food here is all soy based," he wrote. "So its weakening our bodies. Hardly any protein. Mostly processed foods and some kind of gelatin dog food looking stuff."

Biggs also complained that there is "no privacy allowed when sh*tting allowed."

Read the whole letter below.



