'Quaking in their boots': Proud Boys verdict expected to strike fear in 'higher up' conspiracists

After a jury found four Proud Boys guilty of seditious conspiracy Thursday, those "higher up" in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack must be "quaking in their boots," civil rights attorney Andrew Laufer said.

"Huge verdict," he tweeted. "Those higher up on the conspiracy who haven’t been formally charged yet must be quaking in their boots."

The five Proud Boys standing trial were all found guilty of obstruction of Congress. More charges are still being considered by the jury.

Former Department of Defense special counsel Ryan Goodman cited the link between the Proud Boys and the White House.

"The Report presents extraordinary evidence and analysis of a preplanned operation by the Proud Boys that appears to have worked hand-in-hand with the closely held plan that Trump would direct the crowd to march on the Capitol," he wrote for Just Security In Dec. 2022.

He also cited "possible coordination with Trump allies like Alex Jones," who promoted the "rally."

“We have only begun to resist the globalists. We have only begun our fight against their tyranny. They have tried to steal this election in front of everyone," Jones told a group at Freedom Plaza in Washington the day before the attack. “I don’t know how this is all going to end, but if they want to fight, they better believe they’ve got one."

Goodman cited the final report from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election: “Records from Enrique Tarrio’s phone show that while the attack on the Capitol was ongoing, he texted with Jones three times and [Jones’ colleague] Shroyer five times.”

Jones hasn't been charged with crimes stemming from Jan. 6.

Goodman called Thursday's verdict an "important victory for accountability, for historical record, for democracy. Proud Boys conviction for seditious conspiracy to keep former President Trump in power. The white supremacist paramilitary group would not have taken these actions without Trump’s messaging."

CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane explained that it means the "Justice Department amasses huge leverage for possible future seditious conspiracy cases."

He also noted that the jury has been dealing with this for four months. "Who knows how many work and home responsibilities they’ve missed.. and sacrificed. And how much family time they’ve sacrificed."