Judge says Proud Boys Jan. 6 trial will go to jury next week
Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio (Photo by Chandan Khanna for AFP)

Federal District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly revealed on Tuesday that a jury is expected to begin deliberating verdicts for five members of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group.

Kelly informed the jury that the case was concluding. Deliberations could come as soon as next week, according to reports.

"We're going to hear evidence today and tomorrow," the judge said, according to reporter Brandi Buchman. "We will not sit to hear evidence on Thursday and Friday of this week. We do expect you'll receive the case next week for deliberation."

The report noted it had been 53 days since the beginning of the trial.

The five defendants are facing charges of seditious conspiracy after they allegedly participated in a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

