Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobs as he's sentenced to 17 years in prison

Proud Boys leader Joe Biggs sobbed in court Thursday as he was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Biggs was convicted of seditious conspiracy and the government asked for a sentence almost twice as long as he received for being "an instigator and leader." He will serve a year less than Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced earlier this year.

Legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney live-tweeted the hearing, saying Biggs was in tears.

"I know that I have to be punished," Biggs said while begging to be allowed to "take my daughter to school one day and pick her up."

"I was seduced by the crowd and I just moved forward. I was curious. I wanted to see what would happen," he told the judge. "My curiosity got the best of me and I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life."

"I'm not a terrorist. I don't have hate in my heart," he swore.