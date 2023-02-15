Proud Boys put North Carolina city on edge after 'aggressive' behavior at school board meeting

A city in North Carolina is on edge after a group of Proud Boys acted with "aggression" during a recent school board meeting.

Local newspaper Port City Daily reports that Proud Boys members recently attended a New Hanover County School Board meeting to protest against policies that would potentially be accommodating toward transgender students.

Some attendees at the meeting felt unnerved because the Proud Boys wore masks at the meeting that they felt were an attempt to intimidate them, and their concerns were magnified when a member of the group got into a heated exchange with a fellow audience member.

Video of the meeting showed the Proud Boys breaking into chants and shouting during the meeting, although the report notes that they weren't the only group at the meeting to get rowdy.

Laurie Janus, a local parent who spoke out against policies that would have barred transgender teen women from playing on girls' sports teams, said she'd never seen this kind of behavior at other local political events.

"That meeting was really unusual in the amount of tension and the amount of aggression shown by the Proud Boys," she said.

Janus pointed to the treatment members of the group made in heckling a transgender teen who spoke at the meeting.

“They were so aggressive when that person spoke,” she said. “That really made me upset.”