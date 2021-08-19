‘Appalling’ video shows cop spitting on bloodied Black teen after violent arrest

The Providence Police Department in Rhode Island has released body cam footage showing an arrest from July where police can be seen repeatedly punching at least two teenagers, WPRI reports.
Within the over 8 hours of footage released, one video shows at least two teenagers getting punched multiple times. Officer Domingo Diaz appears to be repeatedly punching one of the juveniles on the ground. He is then physically restrained and pulled away by Sgt. Andres Perez. The teen can be heard moaning and crying.
When one of the teens is propped up in a sitting position, Diaz walks up and spits in his direction. The teen's face appears to be covered in blood.
Two police officers, Diaz and Mitchel Voyer, are currently under criminal investigation over their actions during the arrest.
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza last month called the footage "appalling."
Watch WPRI's report on the story below: