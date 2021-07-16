Psaki smacks down Fox News reporter Peter Doocy for 'loaded and inaccurate' claim of White House 'spying' on Facebook pages

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to take a far more assertive tone after Fox News propagandist and conspiracy theorist Peter Doocy accused the Biden administration of "spying" on millions of American's Facebook pages.

The White House this week announced that just 12 people are responsible for 65% of all the false and misleading coronavirus disinformation. The number came from a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, not from any efforts by the administration to "spy" on Americans.

"For how long has the administration been spying on people's Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation?" Doocy asked.

"Well, that was quite a loaded and accurate question, which I would refute," Psaki responded. "Well Peter first of all, as you know, we're, we're in a regular touch with, with a range of media outlets, as well as – let me finish," she was forced to add after he repeatedly tried to talk over her.

"As we are, as we are in regular touch with social media platforms," Psaki continued. "This is publicly open information people sharing information online, just as you are all reporting information on your news stations."

