Psilocybin might help reduce rumination and suppressive thoughts in depressed patients

Many doctors treat depression with SSRIs, but could psychedelic medication be more effective? A study published in BJ Psych Open suggests that psilocybin, a psychedelic substance found in “magic” mushrooms, may be more beneficial than certain antidepressants for helping improve depressive symptoms related to thought suppression and rumination. Depression is a challenging and debilitating mental illness that affects many people worldwide. Depression is characterized by many difficult symptoms and maladaptive coping mechanisms, including rumination and negative thought suppression. The most comm...

Science