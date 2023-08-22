Psychologist examines the emotional growth of Ken in 'Barbie'

The book comes in the wake of the network's $787.5m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems for regurgitating false claims about the 2020 election. Other claims are still pending, including a $2.7 billion defamation suit from the voting machines company Smartmatic.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“At this very moment, people inside Fox, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and Murdoch HQ in London, are saying to one another, ‘Did you know about this? What’s he got, do you think?’” Wolff said, speculating about what people will think of his book.

READ MORE: Ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reaches bail bond agreement in Fulton County case

Read more at The Guardian.