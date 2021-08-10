‘Public health threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets Twitter suspension – internet demands ‘make it permanent’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account has been suspended for a week after the Georgia conspiracy theorist and disinformation purveyor posted what the social media company labeled as "misleading" coronavirus information.

Falsely claiming the coronavirus vaccines are "failing," Greene declared the FDA "should not approve" them.

The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day, handing anti-vaxxers a major defeat.

While not labeled as misleading Greene on Monday also retweeted several unverified claims made by Twitter users claiming ill effects from the vaccine.

CNN reports a Twitter spokesperson said Greene's tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."

CNN notes this is at least the third time Greene has been suspended, but New York Times tech and disinformation reporter Davey Alba says it's her fourth, "meaning she could be permanently banned from the service if she shares coronavirus misinformation again."

Greene recently suggested Republicans use their "Second Amendment Rights" to "welcome" volunteers going door-to-door handing out coronavirus vaccine information as part of what she called President Joe Biden's "police state friends."

Meanwhile, many on the social media platform are cheering, blasting Greene and the GOP, and urging Twitter to make the suspension permanent.