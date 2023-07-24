Putin bans 'sex change operations' in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko at the Konstantinovsky Palace. -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law Russia's controversial legislation banning "sex changes" on Monday. People in Russia who have a different gender identity can no longer undergo surgical procedures or be prescribed hormones. Doctors say the new law will deny people access to medical help. Human rights activists complain of a violation of the right to self-determination. Affected people who speak of gender reassignment fear even more exclusion, an increase in hatred and violent attacks. The State Duma passed the law unanimously on July 14. According to the law, marriages in which...