Watch: Putin caught in awkward moment as he waits for applause that never comes
Photo via AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an awkward moment when he finished a speech and was met by silence and no applause, Newsweek reported.

The moment, shared online by his critics, occurred on Wednesday at the Grand Kremlin Palace during a ceremony to present diplomatic credentials to 17 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors.

"In his speech, Putin singled out the new United States and European Union ambassadors, and said they were responsible for a breakdown in relations with Russia following his decision to invade Ukraine last February," Newsweek's report stated. "Addressing new U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, Putin indicated that U.S. support for a Ukraine revolution in 2014 'ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis.'"

At the end of the speech, Putin's eyes scanned the room, seemingly waiting for applause which never came.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP shocked by abortion backlash and now risks 'tearing itself apart': columnist

"No one applauded Putin after he finished his speech at the ceremony of ambassadors presenting their credentials in the Kremlin," Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, wrote in a tweet that included the video. "Putin waited for applause as he finished talking but none came."

"This is a delicious moment. Putin clearly expected a polite applause, but he received none. The ambassadors—some having been scolded—expected at least a hand shake, and they got none," Swedish economist Anders Åslund wrote on Twitter. "Just shows that no need to maintain any embassies or ambassadors in Moscow. Go home!"

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video