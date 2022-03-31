New CNN+ chief Chris Wallace appeared on the CNN morning show with John Berman and Brianna Keilar to promote his new show as the streaming version of the network begins.

When asked about a past interview Wallace did with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, Wallace recalled the day of the infamous Helsinki summit with Donald Trump. It was the time "where Trump seemed to fold and say ‘I believe Putin rather than our own intelligence agencies about interference in the 2016 election.'"

"At one point I asked him, this was in the Russian embassy, with Russian security, Kremlin security all around, I said, why is it that so many people who oppose Vladimir Putin end up dead?" Wallace recalled. "And from that moment on I had his undivided attention, he sat up, piercing eyes sort of boring into you."



He went on to say that Putin was "tough" when asked about jailing any political opponents in Russia.

"He didn’t blink," Wallace recalled. "He said, all of us have our domestic problems which I felt was an interesting answer to jailing or killing your domestic opponents. "

“The second thing was what you saw as the motivation for going into Ukraine, this sense of grievance about what the west has done, NATO moving east, and taking a lot of the former Eastern Bloc," Wallace explained. "The one thing that I didn’t get — and which I think we all feel now — is that I thought he was a rational actor, and now you wonder about that."

See the conversation below: