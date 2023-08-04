Putin foe Navalny expects to be jailed for many more years

By Andrew Osborn MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny expects a court to extend his prison sentence by nearly two decades on Friday, in a criminal case which he and his supporters say was trumped up to keep him behind bars and out of politics for even longer. Navalny, 47, President Vladimir Putin's fiercest domestic critic, is already serving sentences totalling 11-1/2 years on fraud and other charges that he says are also bogus. His political movement has been outlawed and declared "extremist". State prosecutors have asked the court to hand him another 20 years in a...