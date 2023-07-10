Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters - Kremlin

"Francis Suarez is bragging about placing sixth in an Independence Day 5K in Cedar Rapids, Iowa," Wren observes. "Vivek Ramaswamy, a former nationally ranked junior tennis player, is flexing his weekly pickup victories over former collegiate athletes at a Life Time Fitness outside Des Moines. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the muscle-bound, 69-year-old longshot Democratic presidential hopeful, went viral for doing pull-ups shirtless at a Gold’s Gym. Even Asa Hutchinson, the 72-year-old former Arkansas governor, is boasting about still playing full-court basketball."

The 2024 election, according to Wren, has "careened into a kind of testosterone primary." And Wren cites GOP frontrunner Donald Trump's influence as a factor.

"Brawn and bravado are in demand, particularly among a GOP base conditioned by a steady dose of both in the Trump era," the reporter observes. "Thirst traps are a new wedge issue."

Historian Kristin Kobes Du Mez discussed the Republican obsession with hypermasculinity in her 2020 book "Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation." And that mindset, she says, is showing up in 2024's GOP presidential primary.

Du Mez told Politico, "Republican candidates are now needing to play to a base that has really been defined by the Trump presidency and just the Trump persona. Now, to win as a Republican, you need to play that game. This kind of masculinity — physical fitness — goes hand in hand with masculine toughness."