By Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has held Kremlin talks with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders to discuss the armed mutiny Wagner attempted to mount against the army's top brass, Putin's spokesman said on Monday. The meeting was first reported by French newspaper Liberation, which said Prigozhin had met Putin and the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, and SVR Foreign Intelligence boss Sergei Naryshkin. The meeting, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, was held on June 29, five days after the abor...
Putin held post-mutiny talks with Wagner leader Prigozhin and his fighters - Kremlin
July 10, 2023, 2:10 PM ET