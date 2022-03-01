Putin's initial invasion 'failed miserably' — but he may now employ brutality to project strength: security expert

On Tuesday, Dmitri Alperovich, a renowned cybersecurity expert and the co-founder of CrowdStrike, laid out how Vladimir Putin is changing his military strategy in the face of surprising setbacks in their efforts to seize control of Ukraine — but how their newer, more brutal strategy could also put the Kremlin regime on a path to disaster.

In particular, noted Alperovich, the war is imposing serious domestic costs amid the total crash of the Russian economy triggered by sanctions — and the risk now becomes that if Putin cannot somehow force Ukraine to capitulate to his demands quickly, his own hold on power could be in jeopardy.

READ MORE: Jan. 6 committee seeks MAGA rioters' phone records to see if they were talking with government officials

Read the whole thread below.



















