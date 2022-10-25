Putin's allies are starting to criticize his war strategy: report

Two of Russia's biggest allies in the Ukraine war are reportedly turning on Vladimir Putin, calling his military "weak," The Daily Beast reports.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted to Telegram on Monday saying he was “very unhappy” with the state of the war.

“Earlier we used to say that we were conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, but the war is already happening on our territory,” he said in a 13-minute audio recording.

“We have already declared martial law in the territories bordering Ukraine but they [Ukrainians] are not shy, they shoot… We, in response, are answering weakly."

IN OTHER NEWS: Legal expert sketches out ‘grim scenario’ where Republicans impose minority rule for the ‘foreseeable future’

Kadyrov went on to say that Putin shouldn't worry about the West when conducting his attacks on Ukrainian cities.

“Europe has no power. What will they do, send their LGBT people?” he said.

Kadyrov’s outspokenness is similar to Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin's rhetoric throughout the war.

"Two unnamed U.S. officials cited by The Washington Post on Tuesday said Prigozhin personally confronted Putin over perceived war failings, blasting top military brass for recent setbacks. 'Prigozhin’s decision to confront Putin is only the latest sign of his dissatisfaction,' a source was quoted telling the Post. Putin is also said to be feeling the heat of public outrage over his recent 'partial mobilization,' a desperate move that was meant to bolster Moscow’s fledgling troops on the battlefield but instead sparked a wave of protests and criticism from even those who’d previously supported the war," The Daily Beast's report stated.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.