Putin will escalate to 'scorched earth' campaign in the next 48-hours: expert
Kremlin photo of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin talking on the phone.

The former commanding general of the United States Army in Europe warned that Russian strongman Vladimir Putin will expand his targeting of civilians after suffering military defeats in Ukraine.

CNN's Brianna Keilar on Tuesday interviewed retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling as Putin's troops continued to attack the country.

"I want to ask you — and I'm a little worried about your answer — what you are worried comes next," Keiller said.

"What I'm concerned about is what's going to happen in the next 24 to 48 hours because Russia is attempting to hit long-range targets," he explained. "They're pulling up artillery pieces to within 20 miles and the Ukrainians can't get at them because they're spaced outside the battlefields of Kharkiv and Kyiv."

"And unfortunately, we know the Russian way of war, they are going to start attacking, extensively, civilian targets," Hertling warned. "Because they have had zero success when they attack the Ukrainian military."

"So they're going to wage a terror campaign, a scorched earth campaign," he predicted. "That's the thing that concerns me."

