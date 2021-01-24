Kremlin says Putin ready for dialogue if U.S. willing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to set up a dialogue with the new Biden administration in which differences are expected to be aired, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday, adding that President Vladimir Putin would respond in kind to U.S. willingness to talk. Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with the two sides at odds over Russia's role in Ukraine and allegations of its meddling in U.S. elections, which it denies, among other issues. The United States on Saturday also called on Russian authorities to release protesters and journa...