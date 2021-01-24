Kremlin says Putin ready for dialogue if U.S. willing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to set up a dialogue with the new Biden administration in which differences are expected to be aired, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday, adding that President Vladimir Putin would respond in kind to U.S. willingness to talk. Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with the two sides at odds over Russia's role in Ukraine and allegations of its meddling in U.S. elections, which it denies, among other issues. The United States on Saturday also called on Russian authorities to release protesters and journa...
Capitol coup 'is not who we are' in America -- but a historian suggests otherwise
January 24, 2021
In response to the events in Washington, DC, on January 6, politicians and journalists were quick to insist that "this is not who we are." Rather, the insurrectionary actions unfolding on Capitol Hill were the doing of pro-Trump extremists and domestic terrorists. The description of these acts as domestic terrorism serves to highlight their exceptional and un-American character. But a look at history suggests that in many ways, these events have a long tradition in this country.
In the late nineteenth century, Black abolitionists and anti-lynching activists used the term "terrorism" to describe the political rationality of a polity built on white supremacist principles of white domination and the oppression and exclusion of Black people. For the African American anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett, for example, terrorism was a means of expressing and enforcing what she called the "unwritten law" of white supremacy. Wells argued that to defy the Reconstruction amendments that had abolished slavery, guaranteed equal protection under the law, and prohibited disenfranchisement on account of race, the South relied on an unwritten law that directly contravened the new legal order and reversed the legal achievements of Reconstruction. Mob violence played a crucial role in enforcing this unwritten law, as "the mob did what the law could not be made to do."
<p>But the mob was not alone in bearing responsibility for racial terrorism: "the city and county authorities and the daily papers" were as complicit as local media, which "issued bulletins detailing the preparations" and public transport, which "brought people of the surrounding country to witness the event, which was in broad daylight with the authorities aiding and abetting this horror." In short, for Wells, terrorism did not describe the odious actions of extremist individuals and groups but was a means of political domination and racial control and served to re-establish white dominance against the political gains of Black Americans.</p><p>Wells' prescient account invites us to reconsider what we know about white supremacist terrorism in the United States. To begin with, we can see that "terrorism" is a contested term that means many different things and is used to accomplish a variety of goals. Wells invokes it to show that ostensibly isolated incidents are not an exception but an expression of long-standing social norms. These norms are not legal norms but what the philosopher <a href="https://www.google.com/books/edition/The_Racial_Contract/8LKdDgAAQBAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&printsec=frontcover" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Charles Mills</a> calls a "shifting racial etiquette" that prescribes</p><p>"postures of deference and submission for the black Other, the body language of nonuppitiness…, traffic-codes of priority ('my space can walk through yours and you must step aside'), unwritten rules for determining when to acknowledge the non-white presence and when not, dictating spaces of intimacy and distance, zones of comfort and discomfort ('thus far and no farther'); and finally of course, antimiscegenation laws and lynching to proscribe and punish the ultimate violation, the penetration of black into white space."</p><p>As such, white supremacy, and the terrorism used to maintain and enforce it, are not merely the doing of a few extremist individuals but a cornerstone of U.S. politics that compels widespread complicity and often does not involve the use of direct violence. On January 6, the mob attempted to do what the President and his enablers were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politics/pence-trump-electoral-college-letter/index.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">unable to do</a>, but its actions are in continuity with more mundane practices designed to prevent the realization of true multiracial democracy. Wells shows us that these practices have always been a central strategy of U.S. nation-building, and U.S. citizens have routinely resorted to terrorism in pursuit of their political goals.</p><p>If we want to be better than this and redeem the promises of the nation's founders, we must recognize that <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a35153881/they-say-this-isnt-america-trump-insurrection/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">this, too, is who we are</a>. Until we confront this fact, we will not only continue to face mob violence and the corrosion of law, government, and our moral character, but also threats to national security, civil rights, democratic institutions, and global peace posed by a political system built on the idea of white superiority and the often-violent exclusion of groups perceived as threats to this system.</p><p><em>Syracuse University's Dr. <a href="https://thecollege.syr.edu/people/faculty/verena-erlenbusch-anderson/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Verena Erlenbusch-Anderson</a> works in political philosophy and contemporary European philosophy, with a special interest in critical theory and genealogy. She is the author of </em>Genealogies of Terrorism: Revolution, State Violence, Empire<em> (Columbia University Press, 2018). She regularly teaches courses in philosophy of law.</em></p>
John Dean: Insurrectionist senators are co-conspirators and should not sit in judgment of Trump
January 24, 2021
On Friday evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly Capitol insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.
"We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide," said Senator Schumer.
<p>"The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold," Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego told Business Insider. "They are just traitors to the country and traitors to the Constitution."</p><p>John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who provided key testimony against Nixon as a witness in the 1973 Nixon impeachment hearings, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47aade90d54d1b9f539d0e49b5f9fbfd" id="b07c3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353046106020560896"><div style="margin:1em 0">Americans cannot get a fair Senate Impeachment trial of Trump’s insurrection with insurrectionists on the jury. Sen… https://t.co/smnvCTOfGK</div> — John W. Dean (@John W. Dean)<a href="https://twitter.com/JohnWDean/statuses/1353046106020560896">1611426304.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>As Common Dreams <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/01/21/good-first-step-senators-file-ethics-complaint-over-cruz-and-hawleys-role-capitol" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> Thursday, a group of seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Thursday requesting an investigation into the two senators' roles in inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.</p><p>Friday, Hawley attempted to defend his role saying "I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That's my job, and I will keep doing it."</p><p>But few were buying Hawley's defense:</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f60c7c1d8177afca5eb286425f7fd011" id="cbf5f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353061569941315591"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sen. Hawley is trying to wiggle out of inciting a riot that killed 5 by saying “I was just representing my constitu… https://t.co/BvxvzgdBKc</div> — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez)<a href="https://twitter.com/AOC/statuses/1353061569941315591">1611429991.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="173722dfe03af259462f44566b54c790" id="54808"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353057469124104194"><div style="margin:1em 0">Are the Senators who voted to overturn the election results and particularly Hawley and Cruz who helped incite insu… https://t.co/gnL94dVhAP</div> — Steven Beschloss (@Steven Beschloss)<a href="https://twitter.com/StevenBeschloss/statuses/1353057469124104194">1611429013.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9d677ab927180494350c0c5d8b4e11c" id="72489"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1353038206766350338"><div style="margin:1em 0">So many of the GOP Senators (e.g. Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, etc.) were complicit in Trump's Big Lie an… https://t.co/o8dVUGl4zQ</div> — Land Snark (@Land Snark)<a href="https://twitter.com/snark_land/statuses/1353038206766350338">1611424421.0</a></blockquote></div>
Trump is still trying to build his own 'dangerous' wing within the Republican Party: GOP consultant
January 24, 2021
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, a former adviser to President George W. Bush claimed Donald Trump's threat to form a third party is actually aimed at keeping Republicans under his control as he builds a permanent Trumpist wing within the party.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, John Farner said that Trump wants to continue building his "dangerous" cult of personality.
"You had Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) on earlier, and one of her comments that I really enjoyed was the fact that Donald Trump's biggest threat is anonymity -- going off in the silence," Farner began. "That's what he's afraid of. He needs the Republican Party in order to gain his followers. He doesn't have his bully pulpit on Twitter anymore."
"He needs to get involved in the primaries to get his name and face out there, his message out there, in order to drive up more of his cult of personality," he added. "And it's -- he's building his own party within the Republican wing: Trumpism, the cult of personality, whatever you want to call it. It's dangerous to democracy and we encourage the Republican Party to go back to its roots to follow leaders like [Rep.] Liz Cheney (R-WY) standing up to bullies like Donald Trump and looking out for the future of America."
Watch below:
<p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="888b9035312dd41e11e07ca215ec5c01" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tkQsgRVWWuc?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">MSNBC 01 24 2021 07 46 03</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkQsgRVWWuc&feature=youtu.be" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
