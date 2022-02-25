Putin's spokesman undermined by daughter's anti-war post on social media: CNN

"You Trumpists, whose idol just this week emailed his followers a single 'news' link — to a story on RT.com, the website of Kremlin-backed Russian state TV?" the board wrote. "And who even now praises the dissenter-poisoning dictator’s recent moves in Ukraine as 'genius,' 'savvy,' 'wonderful,' and 'smart?' Y’all need to call a wartime ceasefire on B.S."

The editorial board blamed these same Republicans, including Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, for poisoning the well against NATO and then turning around accusing Biden of weakness after Putin challenged the alliance.

"Wait, was it Biden who praised the illegal 2014 invasion of Crimea, or denied solid U.S. intelligence about Russian interference in our election, or eased sanctions on Russian oligarchs, or thanked Putin for expelling our diplomats, or broke the law by freezing aid to Ukraine?" the board wrote. "Or wanted to readmit Russia to the G-7? Or weirdly, out of nowhere, six years ago, inserted into his party’s platform that should Russia ever invade Ukraine, we would offer Ukraine no help?"

"No, that was the guy who no current national Republican other than Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have only metaphorically been sent to Siberia, is willing to question in any way," the board added.

The editorial board noted that some Republicans had treated the situation with seriousness, but called on Hawley and others -- including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) -- to grow up.

"Innocent lives are being lost in this unprovoked invasion, which as Biden said could very well lead to a wider war in Europe," the board wrote. "We all will pay economically for Putin’s folly, as gas and other prices rise. Yet it would cost us even more in the long run, and not just in dollars, to let this killer have his way. If there ever were a time to knock off the political posturing and get serious, this would be it."

