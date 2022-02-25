Putin's spokesman undermined by daughter's anti-war post on social media: CNN

Yelizaveta Peskova, the daughter of Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, posted — and then deleted — an anti-war message as Russian troops advanced on Ukraine.
CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson reported on the development involving the family of one of Vladimir Putin's closest advisors.
"And one interesting, perhaps quite poignant note here," Robertson said. "And I think given those protests that we saw on the streets of Moscow and other cities across Russia last night, —1700 people arrested there by the way — the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's his daughter on a Telegram, with 180,000 followers, actually posted a 'stop the war' 'no to the war' message on her Telegram account," he reported.
Liza Peskova, the daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, has deleted the anti-war message she recently posted on Instagram. This was it (it said "NO TO WAR"):pic.twitter.com/0OlSaLB6xz— Kevin Rothrock (@Kevin Rothrock) 1645809809
"It's been taken down but, yes, the spokesman for the Kremlin — a man who speaks for President Putin — his own daughter saying no to the war. That's pretty powerful," Robertson said.
