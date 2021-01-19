FBI warns QAnon may pose as National Guard to infiltrate Biden inauguration: report

As Wednesday's noontime inauguration approaches, The Washington Post published new schemes being investigated by the FBI.

"The FBI privately warned law enforcement agencies Monday that far-right extremists have discussed posing as National Guard members in Washington and others have reviewed maps of vulnerable spots in the city — signs of potential efforts to disrupt Wednesday's inauguration, according to an intelligence report obtained by The Washington Post. The document, a summary of threats that the FBI identified in a Monday intelligence briefing, warned that both 'lone wolves' and adherents of the QAnon extremist ideology, some of whom joined in the violent siege on the Capitol on Jan. 6, have indicated they plan to come to Washington for President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony," Carol Leonnig and Matt Zapotosky report.

The FBI report warned, "QAnon members have discussed posing as National Guard soldiers, believing that it would be easy for them to infiltrate secure areas."

The newspaper added an interesting note.

"The Post is withholding some details outlined in the intelligence report at the request of the FBI to avoid revealing intelligence-gathering methods or specific security vulnerabilities," he reported.







