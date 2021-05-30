Pastor explains why QAnon is against everything Christianity is about

Two pastors are working to protect their church from QAnon conspiracies after several of the members turned toward the right-wing cult that follows former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN for a special segment about the outbreak of QAnon in evangelicalism, Pastor James Kendall of Grace Community Church in Madera, California explained that the two simply don't work together.

"Is QAnon compatible with Christianity?" asked CNN reporter Donnie O'Sullivan.

"No, because it's a false belief system, almost a religion, but it's not true Christianity because true Christianity is that Jesus Christ is our ultimate hope, not 'Q' not Donald Trump, not any other person," Pastor Kendall explained.

The first of the 10 Commandments says, "I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt have no other gods before me." It's a commandment that many feared was breached during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where a golden statue of Donald Trump was wheeled around and people could lay their hands on it for worship.

Jerushah Duford, the granddaughter of the late evangelical pastor Billy Graham, said that she wasn't even sure if Jesus Christ came back if he would even be welcomed into Christianity as it is today.

See the video below:



