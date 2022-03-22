Texas QAnoners 'falling apart' amid accusations of donations theft and threats of violence: report

A faction of the QAnon conspiracy movement that headquartered itself in Dallas awaiting the return of the late John F. Kennedy to usher Donald Trump back into the Oval Office is reportedly on the verge of collapse.

According to a report from Vice News, the group headed by authoritarian leader Michael Protzman has seen its numbers dwindle from approximately 100 members down to two dozen as followers have left the group and gone back to their lives or have formed splinter groups that are battling with their former comrades.

As Vice's David Gilbert is reporting, "Protzman’s predictions have torn families apart, leading husbands to divorce wives and children to disown parents. Followers have also been left destitute after donating all their money to the group. Protzman has claimed that a coming “global reset” will wipe out all their debts," adding that now "cracks are beginning to appear."

"The group has dwindled in size from over 100 to just over a few dozen, and in recent weeks the group has split into at least three factions, with each splinter group making wild allegations against the others. Several members of these groups are armed, and some have made threats of violence against members of other groups," the report states.

WATCH: Mike Lindell goes berserk announcing more ‘evidence’ of fraud: ‘The biggest breaking news bombshell proof!’

According to an open-source researcher that has been following the group, who goes by the name of "Karma," the end is nigh.

“I think we’re slowly getting to the point where it's going to end,” Karma told Gilbert.

Adding to the group's dissolution has been accusations about where donated money has gone, with Vice reporting that Protzman booted out a close associate known as Shelly earlier this month.

"The decision to kick her out of the group came as a huge shock to many, as she was seen as Protzman’s most trusted advisor. While it wasn’t revealed at the time, in a video posted to Telegram weeks later, Protzman claimed he kicked Shelly out because money that had been donated to her Venmo account to cover the group’s expenses was, Protzman claimed, withdrawn by her husband," Gilbert wrote.

Another member, Hollywood actor Stephen Tenner, has also been ousted which was followed by Protzman posting photos of Tenner on his Negative 48 channel and accusing him of being a pedophile.

Noting that most QAnon groups want nothing to do with the Dallas group, Vice is reporting the group is attempting to expand its "reach by trying to recruit children to the cause. In recent weeks several children as young as 12 have been speaking on Protzman’s Telegram channel, and earlier this month one of them conducted a Gematria class for other children, attempting to indoctrinate other children into the group’s beliefs."

According to Karma, it is likely too little, too late, particularly since the group's Venmo account has been shuttered.

"There is a lot going on right now, but sh*t’s falling apart,” Karma remarked.

You can read more here.