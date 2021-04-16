Secret Facebook pages for elite military members are full of QAnon conspiracies and calls to murder officials: report

Secret Facebook groups exclusively for special operations forces that were accessed by NBC News show members posting debunked claims about the 2020 election, racist rhetoric, and even QAnon conspiracy theories, NBC News reports.

One Facebook post in a forum shows a member of a special forces group complaining that several aides to former Vice President Mike Pence were part of a "Concerted effort by the thieves and pedophiles walking the hallowed halls of the peoples government" to undermine former President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

"In a just world, they would have already been taken out behind the court house and shot," a member commented.

"Trump was sabotaged once again!" a member of US Special Forces Team Room wrote Jan. 7 about the Capitol riot, adding that "trying to get to the bottom of the obvious election fraud now looks like it doesn't have a chance."

Former Army Ranger and Green Beret says that the story of "radicalization in special operations is a story that needs to be told."

"It has shocked and horrified me to see what's happened to these guys in the last five or six years," he said.

Extremism in the military has been a closely watched phenomenon, especially after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But as NBC News points out, it's especially worrying to see such high levels of America's military being vulnerable to such corrosive ideologies.

According to former Green Beret Robert Wilson, members of these forums "are radicalizing themselves online, just like many of these lone-wolf ISIS terrorists did."

"It's a problem, and it's an internal threat to the United States," said Wilson, who was counterterrorism director on the National Security Council during the Obama and Trump administrations.

Read the full report over at NBC News.