Two major QAnon influencers were given official press credentials to the latest Trump rally
Screenshot via Twitter

According to a report from VICE News, two "major QAnon influencers" were given press credentials to Donald Trump's latest rally in Sarasota, Florida, signaling the conspiracy cult's increasing acceptance inside Trump's inner circle.

Jeffrey Pedersen, who is known in the QAnon circles as "In The Matrixx," announced on Telegram this Friday that he and his podcast co-host, known as Shady Grooove, had been approved by the Trump Organization for media credentials.

"We are the news now," Pedersen wrote.

While this isn't the first time QAnon figures have made it into Trump's orbit, VICE's David Gilbert writes that the acceptance of Pedersen and his colleague by Trump effectively endorses the cult's conspiracy theories.

Read the full report over at VICE News.

