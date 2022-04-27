What is 'Redemption Theory?' Inside the new anti-government conspiracy theory taking hold with QAnon

Over the past few years, the QAnon conspiracy theory movement has built up a bizarre religion around former President Donald Trump, as followers generally believe that he is protecting America from a cult of Satanic child-raping cannibals who consume blood to live forever -- all of which has been influenced by older conspiracy theories, including centuries-old anti-Semitic tropes like the Blood Libel.
But even now, the QAnon narrative continues to evolve, and most recently has been infiltrated by activists from the so-called "Sovereign Citizen" movement — shown clearly by one anti-government activist, Bobby Lawrence, who pushed the so-called "Redemption Theory" at a recent QAnon gathering that featured Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
In his speech, Lawrence pushed a number of bizarre concepts, like that "Satanic rituals" are being performed on newborn infants through "contracts," and that doctors (or "dock-TORS" as he pointedly pronounced it) are getting parents to "pledge their children."
At the QAnon "Patriots Arise" event attended by GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Teddy Daniels, and Doug Cox last weekend, Bobby Lawrence delivered a speech so utterly bizarre that we are at a loss to even explain what he was talking about.pic.twitter.com/Uy6gnEFMN6— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650987016
Writing on Twitter, Anti-Defamation League extremism researcher Mark Pitcavage broke down the basic beliefs of "Redemption Theory" — and how it is now being tied into the bog-standard beliefs of QAnon.
I can explain most of this. Bobby Lawrence, a sovereign citizen guru who has courted QAnoners, is describing a variant of "redemption theory." Redemption theory is a set of sovereign citizen beliefs released by another guru, Roger Elvick, in 1999, which became wildly popular.https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1518975758701633543\u00a0\u2026— Mark Pitcavage (@Mark Pitcavage) 1650999761
certificates. They did this in part by creating fictional duplicates of every person (dubbed "strawmen"). You can tell when a document refers to the straw man instead of the flesh and blood person because the name will be in all caps, not upper and lower case. So MARK PITCAVAGE— Mark Pitcavage (@Mark Pitcavage) 1650999763
his reference to a birthing CANAL). This is because sovereign citizens believe that long ago a conspiracy infiltrated and subverted the original, legitimate government and replaced it with an illegitimate, de facto tyrannical government. As part of this, the conspiracy replaced— Mark Pitcavage (@Mark Pitcavage) 1650999764
Note too the employment (in doc-TOR) of a typically sovereign citizen rhetorical trick, in which a sovereign either uses a homophone of a word or breaks down the word into parts that seem to be words themselves, then uses that other word to redefine the original word.— Mark Pitcavage (@Mark Pitcavage) 1650999766
Finally, the Satanic references thrown in there are derived from QAnon and presumably designed to make these theories more palatable to QAnoners.— Mark Pitcavage (@Mark Pitcavage) 1650999767