'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley moved to federal prison for 'forensic evaluation'

NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane reported Monday that the so-called "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Chansley, is being transferred from the jail in Alexandria, Virginia, to Colorado where he'll undergo a forensic evaluation, according to the Justice Department.

Chansley, like many involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, are using excuses about their mental health that are akin to an insanity plea. Some have claimed they were taken in by a QAnon cult, others were convinced by former President Donald Trump, one even cited "Foxitis" for the reason he became radicalized. Chansley was among the first to begin using every excuse possible to attempt to evade responsibility.

First, it was that Chansley was autistic, and his autism led to his attack on the U.S. Capitol. Then it was President Donald Trump's fault, and Chansley was merely "answering the call of our president." In another incident, Chansley and his lawyer outright lied that he was carrying a flag pole with the American flag on it. The government argued that Chansley was carrying a "dangerous weapon." Photos confirm he was carrying a spear.

"Specific details were confirmed with the government that that use of a spear or a finial on a spear dates to the Native Americans, a fact consistent with the Shamanic faith of the defendant," the motion continues. "It was further noted for the government that the U.S. Army uses the spear finial with open wings on the sides, however, the traditional Native American design only contains the central point, akin to the defendant's flagpole."

A forensic evaluation process pairs the accused with a psychiatrist, psychologist, or other mental health experts who will evaluate his competency to stand trial, explained New York Forensics.

"Unlike traditional clinical psychological evaluations, where the client is frequently the person that is being assessed, in forensic psychological evaluations, the client is often the retaining party, which can either be the court, attorney, or an agency," explained the Vienna Psychological Group. "The forensic psychologist's role is to maintain objective and better inform the legal system or process with expert knowledge of mental health and human behavior."