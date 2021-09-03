QAnon Shaman's lawyer slams Trump for giving last-minute pardon to Lil Wayne and not his client

The attorney representing Jacob Chansley, a.k.a., the "QAnon Shaman," made a rather unorthodox plea for leniency during a briefing with reporters ahead of his client's sentencing.

As reported by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, Chansley's attorney slammed former President Donald Trump for not giving his client a last-minute pardon on his way out the door, even as he found time to issue a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne over a federal weapons charge.

Additionally, writes MacFarlane, the attorney made the case that Chansley's decision to storm the United States Capitol building on January 6th was an act of sincere, if highly delusional, patriotism.

"In his heart and his mind he was helping the President save the country," he explained.

The attorney emphasized this point by describing just how far Chansley was willing to go to show his devotion to Trump.

"Jacob Chansley was half naked on a winter day in DC," he said. "He did what many thousands of Americans did. He had the best costume of the day. He had the highest profile look."

