QAnon leader tells followers she can time travel — and 'retribution is coming' for Democrats: report

A QAnon adherent who claims she can time travel is whipping up her thousands of followers to carry out a plot to oust elected officials in the U.S. and replace them with QAnon followers, VICE News reports.
After months of building a network of groups in all 50 states, Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman promised her followers that "retribution is coming for what she says was the stolen 2020 election. She also claims Donald Trump will be reinstated into office.
While growing her subscriber base on Twitch, Maras-Lindeman, who streams under the name Tore Says, has raked in tens of thousands of dollars, even convincing her subscriber base to donate over $80,000, so she could buy a new Tesla.
"Maras-Lindeman is part of a growing ecosystem of grifters and hucksters who are leveraging the widespread belief that Trump's election loss was somehow orchestrated by shadowy figures and companies tied to the Democrats," VICE News reports. "This so-called 'Big Lie' has taken hold within the mainstream Republican Party, and fringe figures like Maras-Lindeman have succeeded in carving out a niche that's proving to be highly lucrative."
The 2022 midterm elections haven't even happened, and the Republican Party is already planning a debate defeat for whoever becomes their nominee in 2024.
NBC News reported that RNC president Ronna Romney McDaniel told the Commission on Presidential Debates in a letter that it "no longer provides the fair and impartial forum" that "the American people deserve."
For a party that has evolved to create its own reality instead of facing actual facts, debates don't help them as they show the divide between reality and lies.
"The presidential debates became a contentious topic during the 2020 election," explained NBC News. "Then-President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly after the first debate, prompting the commission to convert the second debate to a virtual format, which Trump then refused to participate in."
But even before Trump fell ill, he was complaining about the debate format, particularly townhalls where he couldn't regulate what people said to him publicly.
McDaniel claimed the commission "deprived voters of a meaningful opportunity to hear from the candidates before heading to the polls."
McDaniel doesn't understand the point of a presidential debate when people have already begun casting early ballots. But instead of negotiating with the CPD, McDaniel threw the baby out with the bathwater, indicating they're not interested anymore.
In 2020 Trump tried to change the agreed-upon rules to move up the debates, but he'd already agreed to the terms ahead of time. The 2024 nominee could presumably negotiate earlier debates.
When Trump fell ill with COVID-19 last year, he canceled the town hall-style debate. At that time, the CPD could have continued with the town hall welcoming only Biden and announcing that Trump was given an opportunity to attend. However, they backed down, allowing Trump a friendly audience on Fox News to answer questions from his gushing fans instead.
McDaniel said that in the future, she'd encourage the Republican nominee not to participate in the debate, leaving a vacuum for the Democratic candidate 100 percent access to any stage set for presidential candidates.
Nuclear detonations unleash an astonishing amount of destructive force. But the extreme pressure and temperature that they generate also makes nuclear blasts a cauldron of chemical creation, capable of delivering new and surprising scientific discoveries.
In the 1950s, for instance, scientists examining debris from US hydrogen bomb tests found two new elements, which now occupy numbers 99 and 100 in the periodic table. They named them after prominent nuclear scientists: einsteinium for Albert Einstein, and fermium for Enrico Fermi.
Now, scientists sifting through debris at the site of the first-ever nuclear bomb detonation – held in New Mexico in July 1945 and named the Trinity test – have unearthed a different chemical oddity. In their paper, the researchers report the discovery of a previously unknown type of “quasicrystal" – a crystal formation once thought impossible due to its irregular geometric structure.
What are quasicrystals?
Quasicrystals were first discovered by material scientist Dan Schechtman in 1984, but were initially seen as highly controversial – even impossible – because their unique form is not allowed by the rules defining crystal structures.
Crystals are composed of units that repeat periodically in three dimensions. A good way to think of this is to picture them in two dimensions. You can tile a floor with certain geometric shapes – like squares, triangles and hexagons – because they tessellate, meaning that they can be slotted together in a repeating pattern with no overlaps or gaps. You can't do this with pentagonal or heptagonal tiles. They can't be tessellated, so they'd leave irregular gaps on your floor.
Three dimensional crystal structures adhere to the same rule. The repeating units naturally arrange themselves in a regular pattern – filling up all the available space. A hexagonal arrangement, for instance, is a typical crystal structure.
The general rule is that crystals must have repeating units with 2-fold, 3-fold, 4-fold or 6-fold axes. Here, “fold" means how many times you can rotate the three-dimensional crystal unit so that it looks the same as its starting position – enabling tessellation. The rule means that crystal units with a 5-fold axis (pentagonal) or anything 7-fold and above (heptagonal and beyond) won't tessellate, and therefore cannot exist.
Penrose tiling
This rule held until 1974, when the British mathematical physicist Roger Penrose found a way to cover a two dimensional space like a floor with shapes that do not repeat periodically – a form of tessellation now called “Penrose tiling".
Penrose tiling uses just two shapes: a kite and a dart.
Over 100 types of quasicrystal have been discovered since, though nearly all of them have been produced in the lab. Three exceptions, found within the Khatyrka meteorite in north-eastern Russia, may date back to the beginning of our solar system. And now there's another, which is the oldest existing quasicrystal to have been produced – albeit accidentally – as a result of human activity.
New quasicrystal
The new quasicrystal was found within a glassy material called red trinitite, which the scientists sourced from the site of the 1945 nuclear blast. The trinitite was formed at the moment of the Trinity test's detonation, when the desert sands of New Mexico were thrown up into the air and heated to 8,000°C before raining down as newly synthesised trinitite.
This new quasicrystal is icosahedral – possessing 20 faces – and is structured with 2-fold, 3-fold and 5-fold symmetry axes. This means that there are three specific perspectives of this complex 3D structure that are repeated identically when it's rotated: one is repeated twice, one three times, and the other five times. It's the 5-fold axis – like the two dimensional pentagon we know can't tessellate – that means the sample is a quasicrystal.
It's also a unique sample, because the quasicrystal has silicon, calcium and copper in its composition. The copper, which gives the trinitite its red hue, is likely to have found its way into the quasicrystal via a set of transmission lines that ran close to the site of the bomb test and were vaporised along with the sand upon detonation.
Learning from quasicrystals
Practically, material scientists are exploring the application of quasicrystals to exploit their poor heat conductivity, which is possibly related to their non-periodic structures. They've already been used as coatings in non-stick frying pans, for example. Other suggested applications include LED lights and surgical instruments, but their development is at an early stage.
But if more of these crystallographic and chemical curiosities are found in the debris left behind by nuclear bomb tests, studying their composition could also help scientists understand the ferocious forces at play in the heart of nuclear blasts – a place no scientific instrument has yet measured directly.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night falsely claimed that President Joe Biden called white Republican men "more dangerous than ISIS."
During his speech commemorating and bringing attention to the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, President Biden, in Tulsa, said, "folks, we can't — we must not give hate a safe harbor. "
"As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress: According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists. That's not me; that's the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration."
Here's what Tucker Carlson, who has been repeatedly called a white supremacist and endorser of white supremacist rhetoric, said last night.
"You're not surprised. It's always the same people, isn't it? 'Those white Republican men' – the very ones that just today Joe Biden warned us are more dangerous than ISIS. These are the people have been beating up elderly Asian women in our cities, you've seen that plague unfold. These the ones who don't believe in science who have no decency, they're the problem."
Media Matters put together this video that proves how Carlson lied:
President Biden didn't call white Republican men "more dangerous than ISIS," nor did he suggest all white Republican men are white supremacists. He said "terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today," and that fact, as he noted, came from the U.S. Intelligence Community.
Tucker Carlson did what he does almost nightly: try to give white nationalists and white supremacists cover.
But this time it backfired.
Not all Republicans are white nationalists or white supremacists, but the fact is that most white nationalists and white supremacists are white Republicans, and most are white conservative men.
Carlson Tuesday night just shined a spotlight on that ugly fact.
During his inaugural address, President Joe Biden told the American people, "A cry for racial justice some 400 years in the making moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer."
A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear.
And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.
To overcome these challenges – to restore the soul and to secure the future of America – requires more than words.
It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy:
Less than two months ago House Republicans were "basically starting a white supremacist caucus," as Vanity Fair's Bess Levin put it. They were forming an "America First Caucus" to preserve "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."
Tucker Carlson can pretend Biden called white Republican men "more dangerous than ISIS," and his followers will of course believe him, but the fact is, many of them are white nationalists and white supremacists, and there's no hiding from that – or from just how dangerous to America that hate truly is.