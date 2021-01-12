Twitter suspends 70,000 QAnon accounts in crackdown on extremist delusions by Trump supporters

Twitter is taking further action to clean up extremism on its social media platform after permanently suspending Donald Trump's use of the service.

"Following the horrific events in Washington, DC, last week, here are some of the steps we've taken to protect the conversation on our service from attempts to incite violence, organize attacks, and share deliberately misleading information about the election outcome," Twitter said in a statement announcing the crackdown.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon," Twitter explained.

"Many of the individuals impacted by this updated enforcement action held multiple accounts, driving up the total number of accounts impacted. Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," Twitter wrote.

The crackdown is ten times the size of a July purge of QAnon supporters.

The crackdown is responsible for the loss of followers that some far-right leaders have complained about.

"Our updated enforcement on QAnon content on Twitter, along with routine spam challenges, has resulted in changes in follower count for some people's Twitter accounts. In some cases, these actions may have resulted in follower count changes in the thousands," Twitter explained.

