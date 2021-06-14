FBI warns that QAnon followers might stop being 'digital soldiers' and start carrying out real-world violence: report

The FBI is warning U.S. politicians that adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory may turn more violent as time goes on, CNN reports.
The FBI says that since many of the predictions disseminated by "Q" have not come to pass, followers may decide that being just "digital soldiers" may no longer suffice and take it upon themselves to carry out acts of violence against "perceived members of the 'cabal' such as Democrats and other political opposition -- instead of continually awaiting Q's promised actions which have not occurred."
"Other QAnon adherents likely will disengage from the movement or reduce their involvement in the wake of the administration change," the FBI's assessment adds.
"The participation of some domestic violent extremists (DVE) who are also self-identified QAnon adherents in the violent siege of the US Capitol on 6 January underscores how the current environment likely will continue to act as a catalyst for some to begin accepting the legitimacy of violent action," the unclassified FBI assessment obtained by CNN continues.
"The FBI has arrested more than 20 self-identified QAnon adherents who participated in the 6 January violent unlawful entry of the Capitol. These individuals were charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court documents and press reporting based on court documentation, public statements, and social media posts," it reads.
