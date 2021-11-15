Queen Elizabeth II misses Remembrance Day ceremony after spraining her back
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II pictured Oct. 19, 2021, in Windsor, England. - Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Queen Elizabeth’s planned return to the public eye after a brief hospital stay was delayed after she sprained her back. “With great regret,” the 95-year-old British royal was forced to miss Sunday’s Remembrance Day ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced, saying she was “disappointed.” The palace previously announced it was the queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual wreath-laying service at the Cenotaph to honor fallen servicemen and women. No further details were announced on the queen’s injury, but Sky News reported that it was believed to be “recent.” Her son, Prince Charles, laid a wr...