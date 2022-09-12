R. Kelly and his team ‘did their best’ to cover up singer’s predatory behavior, prosecutors say
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019. - Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Prosecutors in R. Kelly’s federal child pornography and conspiracy trial began closing arguments Monday by reminding jurors of their strongest evidence against the singer: The multiple videos they viewed showing Kelly abusing his 14-year-old goddaughter, “Jane.” “Kelly and his team, they did their level best … to cover up the fact that Robert Kelly, R. Kelly the R&B superstar, is actually a sexual predator. They did their best, but in the end, they failed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Pozolo said. “We are here today because those tapes that they concealed for 20 years are no lo...