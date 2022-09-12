R. Kelly and his team ‘did their best’ to cover up singer’s predatory behavior, prosecutors say

"Having top secret documents unsecured in Palm Beach threatens national security," he wrote. "That is why the law prevents Presidents from taking these documents with them when they leave office and why the DOJ had to take them back when Trump refused to return them."

Christie's explanation was similar to opinions offered by national security law experts when it comes to a former president's powers of declassification, but many of Trump's fans refused to believe him.

READ MORE: Florida county Republican Party mulls barring FBI agents and labeling World Health Organization 'terrorists'

"You disgusting slob you couldn’t hold Donald Trump (sic) jockstrap," wrote one irate Trump supporter.

"This is why you never got a job from Trump," wrote another. "Your ignorance of Article II powers is shocking for someone that was a prosecutor and Governor."

While Chrstie's purported lack of legal knowledge was apparently enough to get him barred from working for Trump, that did not stop the former president from hiring legal non-heavyweights such as Anthony Scaramucci and Omarosa Manigault Newman to work in his White House.

"And you know the documents are classified how, you walking comorbidity?" wrote another. "You magicked a review of the materials and any related declassification orders? Or you just believe whatever the Russia collusion hoaxers said because this time they are totes telling the truth?"

In fact, Christie knows that the documents are classified because the government released photos of cover pages of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago that were very clearly marked, "Top Secret."

Another Trump fan responded even more succinctly and gave Christie a middle finger emoji.