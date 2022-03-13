Fox News host: 'If I was Zelenskyy right now, I would think, I wish Trump was in charge'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday asserted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would rather be fighting a war while Donald Trump was president even though the former American leader was impeached for trying to blackmail Ukraine over weapons.
During a segment on Fox & Friends, co-host Will Cain suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris is unaware that Ukraine is not part of NATO.
"Indeed the question of whether Ukraine should or shouldn't be in NATO is the reason we're in this entire situation!" Campos-Duffy chimed in. "So it's not some small little -- we all make a mistake here and there but that's pretty decisive of a mistake."
"This is a shooting war," co-host Pete Hegseth opined, "and we send Kamala Harris over there to reassure the world, to reassure Zelenskyy, to reassure Poland that we stand behind them."
"How is it any different if you have Joe Biden or Kamala Harris?" Campos-Duffy said. "Honestly, if I was Zelenskyy right now, I would think, I wish Trump was in charge or I wish some other president was in charge."
Trump was impeached in 2019 after a phone call in which he suggested that he would not supply Ukraine with military equipment unless Zelenskyy found dirt on then-candidate Joe Biden.
A South Carolina Republican who was attacked by Donald Trump at a rally in Florence on Saturday night fired back by calling the former president a "would-be tyrant" after the event.
According to a report from the Guardian, Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) didn't take Trump's comments laying down and defended his decision to vote to impeach the former presidenbt for his part in inciting the Jan 6th insurrection.
According to the Guardian's Martin Pengelly, "Rice was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the attack. Trump was acquitted when only seven Senate Republicans voted to find him guilty. Like all House Republicans, Rice supported Trump when he was impeached a first time, for withholding military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to extract dirt on Biden."
With Rice's vote to impeach in mind, Saturday night Trump lashed at the lawmaker -- along with fellow Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) -- telling the crowd the two GOPers are “atrocious RINOs” and then adding Rice is a "disaster” and “a total fool … laughed at in Washington."
Trump added, "Thankfully this June you have a chance to dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with two rock-solid America-first champions."
That led to a furious response from Rice who fired back, "If you want a congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then [Trump endorsee] Russell Fry is your candidate.”
The lawmaker continued, "Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite. I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says.”
As for his impeachment vote, the Guardian is reporting Rice explained, "I’ve had some people come to me and say, ‘I was disappointed in your vote’. But 10 times as many have said, ‘Thank you.’”
While our knowledge of dinosaurs and other extinct animals has dramatically increased during the last couple of decades, their gaits – the order and timing of how animals move their legs – have remained a blind spot
We are particularly interested in the giant long-necked sauropod dinosaurs, which include the largest animals that walked the earth, including such famous species as Diplodocus, Brontosaurus and Brachiosaurus. How did these giants move? What role did efficiency and stability play during their locomotion?
Those questions have not been easy to answer. The problem is that skeletons are the remains of deceased animals and don’t preserve motion. So reconstructing gaits based on fossilised bones can only indirectly provide clues, and are far from conclusive.
Investigating gait from tracks
As it happens, there is another type of fossil that records the activity of an animal when it was alive, and they are known as fossil trackways. But until now, extracting gait information about extinct dinosaurs from these footprints has proved difficult.
A 2016 study demonstrated that two animals of different sizes and using different gaits could produce identical track patterns. This means that to identify gait from the tracks we would need to know the trunk length of the animal (distance from hip to shoulder). Unfortunately it could not be accurately estimated from tracks so we were left with too many unknowns.
But one important aspect had not yet been taken into account – the variation along a set of tracks caused by small changes in speed. In our new study, we used this variation to present a new method to use tracks to work out which gait had been used.
Obviously the trunk length of an animal cannot change as it walks – so, we can therefore measure the trunk length from the tracks at many different points along it, while each time assuming a different gait. The gait which produces the most consistent trunk length along the tracks can be assumed to be the correct one.
Sauropod tracks from Utah.
Jens Lallensack, Author provided
It all made perfect mathematical sense. All we needed to do was make sure our new method worked when applied to the tracks of modern animals, including three dogs, two horses and an elephant. In each case, the method produced gratifyingly accurate estimates of the animals’ gaits.
How dinosaurs moved
So, for the first time we had developed a way to study gaits of the past. We applied the method to three fossilised tracks of giant sauropods from the Early Cretaceous period of Arkansas, in the US – the largest of which had footprint lengths of 85cm.
The results were really surprising. Previous studies suggested that sauropods might have walked in a pace gait (similar to a camel) or a singlefoot walk (similar to a slow moving horse). But we expected that sauropod gaits would resemble those of elephants, as they are the largest land animals alive today.
Elephants employ lateral couplets gaits – they tend to move the fore and hind limb of the same body-side together, like in the animation below. They therefore fall in between the pace gait (the extreme of a lateral couplets gait where hind and fore limb of one body side move exactly in sync) and the singlefoot gait (where the time lag between all limb movements is exactly equal).
The lateral couplets gait, seen in animals such as elephants.
Jens Lallensack, Author provided
Our new method, however, indicates that all three sauropods we studied via tracks had walked in a diagonal couplets gait, where they move the limbs of the opposite body-side together. The extreme in this gait is called a trot (the diagonal pair moves exactly in sync). So, to our surprise sauropods did the opposite of what we see in elephants.
How can this difference be explained? Well, Cretaceous sauropods do differ from elephants in one important aspect – they are much wider. The tracks we studied are especially broad (or wide-gauged), with left and right tracks spaced well apart from each other.
Elephants, in contrast, set one foot almost in front of the other, forming a narrow path. This has consequences for the gait. An elephant only needs to shift its body mass slightly to one side in order to swing both legs of the other side forward together. A wide-gauged sauropod, however, would have needed to drastically sway its body towards one side to achieve the same.
So, the diagonal couplets gait assured that the sauropods always had at least one foot on the ground on either side of the body, avoiding such swaying from left to right. Stability therefore seems to have played a major role in how the largest creatures ever to have roamed this planet walked.
Interestingly, almost all large modern mammals show very narrow tracks, in combination with lateral couplets gaits. But the wide-tracked hippopotamus, in contrast, uses a diagonal couplets gait (moving limbs of the opposite body side together) just as we estimated for wide-tracked sauropods. So while it’s easy to assume that because elephants are the largest animals on land today, large land animals of the past must have moved like them, it appears that this was not the case.
Imagine a cup of tea. Wrap a piece of string around the circumference of the cup, and measure the length of the string. Then, lay your spoon on top of the cup, making sure it lies across the centre of the cup, and measure the length from side to side – the diameter. Finally, divide the circumference by the diameter, and record the result. Next time you eat soup, repeat the process with the bowl.
You will discover that the ratios of the circumference to the diameter in both cases are remarkably close to each other. If you decide to experiment with other circular shapes, you will find that no matter how large or small the objects are, as long as they are round, the ratios will all be very close to 3.14. You just stumbled upon a universal law of circular objects.
The Greek letter pi (π) was introduced in 1706 to denote that constant ratio between the circumference of a circle to its diameter. But the fascination with the number pi goes back millennia.
While pi exists through the constancy of the result of dividing circumference by diameter for all circles, it’s important to note that this constancy is not quite as universal as the ancient Greeks thought. For circles drawn on curved surfaces, such as the spherical surface of Earth, the division is not constant at all, and pi ceases to exist.
Flat geometry, also known as Euclidean geometry, is the universe of mathematical objects where pi exists. The ancient Greeks only studied flat geometry and so for them the constant pi was truly a universal wonder whose precise value they sought to pinpoint. Being just a simple ratio, how hard could it be?
Archimedes placed pi between 223/71 and 22/7, so between 3.140 and 3.142, while Ptolemy found the first approximation correct to three decimal places: 3.141. Improvements to seven decimal places were achieved by Chinese mathematicians in the 5th century AD, based on a new technique discovered in the 3rd century by mathematician and writer Liu Hui. A millennium would pass before further significant advances led the 14th century Indian mathematician Madhava of Sangamagrama to reach 11 decimal places.
Progress accelerated with better analytical tools. With modern computers, as of August 2021, the record stands at 62.8 trillion digits.
As the knowledge of the digits of pi expanded, people tried to detect a pattern. A simple rule to describe all digits in one go, or to pinpoint pi, as the ancient Greeks had hoped to do. However, in the 1760s, the French-Swiss mathematician Johann Heinrich Lambert proved that the decimal expansion of pi does not follow any simple rule for its digits; pi is irrational, meaning that its decimal expansion does not repeat or terminate.
The number pi is simple to define and captures a fundamental geometric fact. At the same time, computing it was a challenge for some of the best mathematicians who ever lived. In a sense, it can never be fully captured by simple computations. These factors contribute to the allure of pi and are perhaps a source of its ongoing influence on our culture.
The impact of pi on society can be gleaned from the fact it has its very own day, and its presence in poetry, among other cultural manifestations.
Pi Day falls on March 14, or 3/14 according to the American dating system. It’s celebrated by the recitation of pi’s digits and the enjoyment of round pies.
As profound as eating pies is, pi has generated an entire literary style. Consider the following poem:
Pie
I wish I could determine pi
Eureka, cried the great inventor
Christmas pudding, Christmas pie
Is the problem’s very centre.
If you count the letters in each word, you’ll get 3.14159265358979323846, which is pi correct to 20 decimal places. This is an example of a “piem”. There are many more piems in English, as well as in various other languages. A piem can be both a mnemonic device (a linguistic tool to help us remember something) and an artistic endeavour.
This literary style, where the number of letters in consecutive words is dictated by the decimal expansion of pi, is called “Pilish”, and has been around since the early 1900s. Beyond short poems, Pilish has given rise to longer pieces of prose, and even an entire novel. Author Michael Keith indicates the first 10,000 digits of pi through a book, titled Not A Wake (as you can see, its title encodes 3.14).
If you’re feeling creative and want to test your Pilish, here is a Pilish checker you can use. Alternatively, eating pie isn’t a bad way to celebrate all things fascinating about pi.