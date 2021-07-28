California secretary of state candidate claims to have 'empath' powers proving Trump won

Rachel Hamm, a conservative candidate for California secretary of state, said this week that she believes former President Donald Trump won California in 2020 because she is an "empath" who can feel the true desires of voters.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Hamm to convince his right-wing audience that Trump won California.

"I think an audit is the key," Hamm explained. "I drove up and down the state of California during COVID. My husband was off of work and we had the time to do it and so we went and saw the state."

"And guess what I saw everywhere," she continued. "I saw Trump signs. Trump signs even in liberal areas. Trump signs everywhere."

Hamm claimed that she is "kind of an empath type where I kind of feel the vibe of places."

"And guess what I felt," she said. "I felt an intense energy and force that was going towards Trump from California. And I kept feeling like something's turned, right?"

"There's been a shift in the state of California and I want to get to the bottom of what happened in the election because I believe California is Trump country," Hamm concluded.

As a candidate, Hamm touts the support of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as her "key endorsement." She also claims to be a survivor of ritual satanic abuse.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.