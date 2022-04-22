Maddow expects calls for Kevin McCarthy to resign after she busts him in a 'flat out lie'

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow explained why she expects calls for GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to resign after she busted him lying to The New York Times.

Maddow obtained audio of a call between McCarthy and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-CA) that proved he lied about denying saying he would ask Trump to resign.

She obtained the audio from reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin of The Times.

"I don't mean to be pollyanna about this at all, or naïve," Maddow said. "But it seems to me that I expect a sort of level — from politicians, in particular — of saying one thing in public and saying it another way in private. Certainly speaking more harshly, less diplomatic terms in private."

"What I don't expect is — for even public officials, even politicians — to flat out lie about what they have said, when it is on the record, when they have reason to believe it might have even been recorded, and they just lie and deny it happened," she explained.

"I think this creates a real problem for Mr. McCarthy, I think he must at least apologize, I would not be surprised if there are calls for his resignation, for him lying and denying that he did this when in fact he did it," she said.



