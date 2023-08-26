'He hated Black people': Three people reported dead in racially motivated shooting

A man who shot and killed three people on Saturday "hated Black people," according to a CNN report.

The incident occurred in Florida at a Dollar General store. Authorities have already determined the actions were racially motivated, according to CNN.

"All three victims were Black," CNN reported on Saturday. "The shooting happened blocks away from Edward Waters University, a historically Black school where students living on campus were told to stay in their residence halls."

The piece also quotes Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters as saying, "This shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people." CNN further reported that Waters said the "shooter, who is White and shot himself after the attack, left behind evidence that outlined his 'disgusting ideology of hate' and his motive in the attack."

It continues:

"The person suspected of opening fire and killing multiple people in a 'racially motivated' attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday afternoon is dead, officials said," according to CNN. "The suspected shooter was barricaded in the store after opening fire and leaving 'multiple fatalities,' Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said. State Sen. Tracie Davis told CNN the suspect is now dead."

