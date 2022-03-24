Outrage as high school students call for bombing to kill all Native Americans in their community: report
There is outrage at two schools in the Duluth area of Minnesota after Native American students associated with a nearby Reservation faced death threats from fellow students.

"The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is demanding a response from leaders of nearby school districts after a racist and threatening Snapchat conversation between two students was shared on social media late last week," the Star Tribune reports. "The exchange between a student from Esko High School and another from Cloquet High included a desire for the Cloquet school to be bombed so 'all natives die.' It continued with other derogatory remarks about Native American people."

The letter from the Reservation Business Committee was addressed to Cloquet Superintendent Michael Cary and Esko Superintendent Aaron Fisher.

"We are horrified and saddened by the ignorant and racist statements of students from schools where many of our Native youth attend," Fond du Lac Chairman Kevin Dupuis Sr. wrote. "Our students cannot receive an education they are entitled to under the law if they feel unsafe and unwelcome in their own schools.”

"Native American students make up about 14% of the Cloquet Public Schools enrollment. Part of the Fond du Lac Reservation, which has its own K-12 school, is in Cloquet. About 1% of Esko students are Native American," the newspaper reported. "Cloquet and Esko are the latest Minnesota schools where racism has surfaced on social media or at sporting events. Officials are investigating and responding to recent incidents in Edina, New Prague, Minnetonka, Prior Lake and the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District."

