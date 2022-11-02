Klan costume at Alabama Halloween party leads to stabbing: police
Members of the KKK hold a rally (Martin/Flickr)

An Alabama costume party ended in a stabbing after a man came dressed in a Ku Klux Klan costume, reported CenLA.

Slocomb High School senior Michael Harrison Barrett was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another partygoer. Witnesses say that the victim walked up to Barrett at the party with hundreds of other youths in costume.

He told Barrett that the costume was offensive and he should take it off. Barrett then got into a fight with the other student, which is when Barrett allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed him.

"The victim was taken to a Dothan area hospital where he underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition," said the report. The party was quickly stopped and they dispersed when first responders arrived on the scene.

Barrett has been booked into the Geneva County Jail.

Police indicated that more arrests could happen in the future.

