High school teacher sues former student for racial harassment: 'You have to speak up'
Photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash

A Virginia high school history teacher is suing one of his former students, alleging that the student committed multiple acts of racism against him, WAVY-TV reports.

Joel Mungo, who teaches at Menchville High School, said someone left a banana at his door once a month in what he describes as "clearly a deliberate act."

When he finally told school administrators what was happening, they pulled up security video and were able to identify the student, who was a 10th grader.

“I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, ‘Hey did you do this?’ He said ‘No,’ he played dumb, ‘No idea what you’re talking about.’ So I said ‘OK, go down to the assistant principal.’ I’m the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved,” Mungo said.

“Initially when the parents were contacted, the parents seemed to be truly embarrassed. Then when the student was suspended and the parents were informed, then the parents were irate. It’s 2022. Just to have some type of hate crime is absolutely ridiculous. I was sickened. I was highly upset. So upset, I took the next day off. I didn’t go to work that Friday,” Mungo recalled.

Now, Mungo is suing.

“I’m just fed up with the racism around, especially at our academic institutions. Coming from the HBCUs and other colleges, the bomb threats, the nooses, the bananas and now it’s streaming into public education. It’s time to take a stand and just let people know it will not be tolerated. I know I’m not tolerating it. You have to speak up. You can’t allow it to go on because then it will just continue to go on,” Mungo said.

