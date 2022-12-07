CFO of popular NYC restaurant caught on audio raging at employee and threatening to have him deported

The CFO for a popular New York City restaurant was caught on tape raging at an employee she accused of stealing and selling recipes to a competitor, TMZ reports.

Naomi Ram of Jue Lan Club accused staffer Jose Luis Toxqui and another employee of giving out free drinks from the bar. She also accused Jose and his girlfriend, who works at competitor restaurant Sei Less, of stealing Jue Lan's recipes.

"You ever been sent to ICE motherf-----?" she says to Toxqui, who is Mexican.

"Somebody is going to f------ go to jail tonight ... I will f--- your ass up in f------ immigration. I will f--- you the f--- up," Ram says.

"I will make sure you never step foot back in this country," Ram says.

One part of the audio seems to show Ram physically assaulting Toxqui.

According to Page Six, Toxqui sued Ram for assault, battery and unpaid wages in September.

Listen to the audio over at TMZ.