Yelp users tank NC gym's rating after it kicked a Hispanic family out of its pool for playing Spanish music

A Mexican family who was kicked out of a North Carolina gym's pool are going viral after the incident was captured on video. According to the family, they were racially discriminated against because they were playing Spanish music.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, has garnered over 7 million views.

In the video, a woman tells an officer on the scene in Spanish, "It hurts me to see the inequality and racism. I will explain to you what happened, and we will leave because I understand your job; you're an employee."

"She's had music in English, and she says nothing," the woman said, apparently referring to other guests in the pool. "But we had Spanish music, and she came with a bad attitude and disconnected our speaker and tried to take it with her."

"You know why she called you? Because I told [the owner] 'you're not a businesswoman. You're not intellectual because we are paying customers,'" the woman continued. "She should've come to us like you did, and said 'please turn off your music.' But no, she came with an attitude and forcibly disconnected our speakers."

After the video blew up on social media, the gym, Flex Fitness and Recreation Center in Hendersonville, North Carolina, got review-bombed on Yelp, causing its rating to drop to 1-star, according to the International Business Times.

"Racist facility! This place and the owner are a disgrace. The person 'managing' this place discriminated against Mexican people or anyone that speaks Spanish," wrote one user.

"Racist establishment. Do not give them your money they only care about their white customers. Owner who has no respect for Hispanic people. Don't recommend ever stepping foot in that fitness center," commented another.

Watch the video below: