Asian-American salon owner fears for her safety after receiving ‘disturbing’ hate-filled letter

An Asian-owned business in California was the target of an anonymous, hate-filled letter, and now the owner, Vicky Mai, is worried about the safety of her employees and customers, KRON4 reports.

According to KRON4, the same racist letter sent to All Polish Nails & Spa in Healdsburg, which calls Asians "ugly," "smelly" and "disgusting," has been sent to other nail salons in California.

"It's just really heartbreaking. It's just a really disturbing letter," Mai said.

"I can't believe that this actually happened and I hope that somehow things will get better," Mai said.

The letter was sent to her salon just six days after the Atlanta shooting, in which some of the victims were Asian women.

The return address on the letter was fake and claimed to be from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The wake of the incident, Mai and her employees have received an influx of support.

"They sent me postcards. They sent me emails saying 'just want to let you know that you are welcome here,' and it actually makes me feel very good," Mai said.