'Glad I wasn't born Black -- I'd kill myself!' Michigan cop's racist Facebook rant sparks investigation

A police officer in Warren, Michigan is being investigated after allegedly going on an unhinged racist rant about Black people during a Facebook discussion.

Click On Detroit reports that the Warren Police Department is investigating one of its officers after local resident Tamia Brooks sent screen shots of racist messages the officer left on a local Facebook page.

Among other things, the officer told Brooks that "Black on Black crime is beyond repair," that Black men aren't "man enough to stay with one lady and raise kids" and that every Black kid's "ambition is to either be a rapper or a basketball player or a drug dealer."

The officer concluded his rant by writing, "Glad I wasn't born Black. I would kill myself!"

Brooks told Click On Detroit that she was shocked when she searched for the racist poster's name and found he was a local cop.

"I was like 'Wow, he really said all this stuff and he really thinks this,'" she said. "This is a cop. You are supposed to protect us. I don't know if it's just him who really thinks this about us."

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer vowed to investigate the incident.

"The Warren Police Department does not condone the use of racist comments by any employees, whether on duty or off duty," he said. "Statements like this erode civilian trust and confidence in the police department and are not tolerated."