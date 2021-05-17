JetBlue flight diverted after racist mask-hating passenger snorts 'white substance' and goes on a mid-air rampage

According to ABC7 News, a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco was forced to divert to Minneapolis after an anti-masker onboard snorted a "white substance," touched a woman, and caused a number of disturbances.

"Witnesses say that passenger had a bag full of that white substance, touched at least one other woman, made inappropriate comments to numerous female passengers, yelled racist slurs towards passengers upon boarding, and refused to wear a mask," reported J.R. Stone. "In a video taken by a passenger, those with JetBlue explained that they had to move one female passenger away from the man. Upon landing in Minneapolis witnesses we talked with say the man in question was met by officers and the FBI."



One passenger, Bob MacKenzie, said, "When he got to his seat he started yelling that he wanted a white Porsche. I don't know who he was talking to but that's what he was saying." Another passenger, Delaney Washington, said, "He kept walking back and forth to the bathroom, he had no shoes on, and he smelled awful."

Watch the report below: