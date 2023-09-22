'Burnt cockroach': Teacher accused of abusing kids was also subject to racism complaints

A fifth-grade teacher accused this year of lewd acts with children remained employed in a Sacramento school despite earlier allegations that he had made racist remarks and other inappropriate behavior in 2020 and 2021, the Sacramento Bee reported Friday.
According to the Del Paso Heights Elementary School records, Kim Kenneth Wilson called a Black student a "burnt cockroach." He would also needle students about their weight and bragged about dating Black women, the records show according to The Bee.
"These non-sexual student complaints against Wilson from 2020 and 2021 join a girl’s complaint of sexual assault made to the Twin Rivers Unified School District Police Department in 2019 and, more recently, child sexual assault reports made directly to the Sacramento Police Department," said the report.
"An amended criminal complaint filed Aug. 7 in Sacramento Superior Court lists five sexual abuse victims, all 12 or younger. The document says that three of the victims were as young as 6 when the abuse started. In the court filing, the prosecutor wrote that the former Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher recorded some of these assaults."
A young woman told police about being assaulted by Wilson repeatedly when she was in the sixth grade in the 2014-2015 school year. She is identified as Jane Doe in a filing against the Twin Rivers Unified School District.
"When the district police sent the case to the city police, that report was shelved," the report said. "In connection with Jane Doe’s civil suit, Cerri obtained public records from the school district that show multiple non-sexual complaints made against Wilson in the years leading up to his arrest."
Twin Rivers Unified School District refused to comment.
Among statements allegedly made, according to the Bee, are:
"-An African-American boy in the class being called a ‘burnt cockroach’
-Swearing with words like ‘bulls---, Shut the f--- up, leave the class b----…’
-Students being sprayed in the chest and face with a water bottle
-Calling students pigs and hippos
-Placing a picture of Big (Chungus) on the smartboard and having a chubby student stand in front of it and then said, ‘Don’t they look alike?’
-A student alleging the teacher removed his belt in class
-A student saying he makes them flinch and that he put his fist up playing with a student and hit her in the eye.”
The Bee reached out to Wilson's attorney, who hasn't given a statement.