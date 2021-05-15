Connecticut high schooler charged over racist Snapchat attack on a Black classmate

On Saturday, The Daily Mail reported that a student at Fairfield Warde High School in Connecticut has been charged with breach of peace and racial harassment, and has been suspended from school for 10 days, following a racist Snapchat aimed at a Black classmate.

"The image, which was taken on campus, shows 16-year-old Jamar Medor sitting at his desk, accompanied by the caption: 'Why is there a n***** in my homeroom? Why is he not in chains?'" reported Andrew Court, noting that the offending student's name has not been released.

In addition, the student who posted the Snapchat is facing a petition with tens of thousands of signatures calling for their expulsion from the school.

"Medor spoke with ABC 7 saying he was left stunned after seeing the social media snap," said the report. "'I just had no words when I saw it. I was so confused,' the teenager stated. Medor told the news network that he has never experienced racism at his high school before, but he is now concerned about further harassment. 'I just don't feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually,' he said."

