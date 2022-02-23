High school guidance counselor arrested for racist and homophobic threats

Marysville, California police arrested school counselor Todd Tyler Tuesday after he was uncovered as the person sending threatening messages with racist and homophobic attacks.

According to KCRA, Tyler is accused of leaving voicemails to two softball coaches at Marysville High School, a different school from his. The threats qualified as criminal. He also began carrying a concealed gun in his car.

Officers pulled him over for the arrest without incident, discovering the weapon.

"Tyler appeared to be upset with the coaches about his child's position in a game," police explained.

"It’s just so sad. It’s really sad," said one of the coaches, Maurice Clavelle.

There were about 20 phone calls and 10 voicemails in which Tyler made threats, police said.

"We were at a loss for words, like, is this real? This is coming out of his mouth?" said Maurice's wife.

"So, just understand, I’m comin’ to get ya," said one of the alleged voicemails. "I look forward to it, look forward to splittin’ your face in half, look forward to proving what a loser you are, and I said it on the phone. I’m gonna have fun with you, Mo. I’m gonna track you down."

While the school has denounced any behavior like Tyler's, he still appears on the Yuba City High School website.

Tyler is now being held at the Yuba County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Read the full report and watch the video below:

Yuba City High School counselor arrested after racist, threatening voicemails www.youtube.com

